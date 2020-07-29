GST vigilance team raid at Aurangabad and Nashik-based breweries

Nagpur, July 29, 2020

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has said that simultaneous searches on July 24-25 by the officers of its Aurangabad Regional Unit and Nashik Regional Unit on the premises of a multinational brewery in Aurangabad and a prominent molasses-based distillery in Nashik, both in Maharashtra, revealed irregularities in GST payments.

During the searches, it was revealed that while the molasses-based distillery was paying GST on a part of the clearances of alcohol not fit for human consumption, the clearances of an extremely large quantity of alcohol not fit for human consumption were suppressed and such clearances were neither being reflected in the GSTR 3B returns filed by them nor was any GST being paid on such clearances, an official press release said.

The scrutiny of the documents revealed that during the period from July 2017 to July 24, the taxpayer had cleared 21.09 lakh litres of alcohols not fit for human consumption valued at approximately Rs 11.59 crore without payment of GST of Rs 2.09 crore, it said.

The searches also revealed that the multinational brewery was suppressing the clearances of draff/spent wort which arises in the pre-fermentation stage during the process of brewing of barley for the manufacture of beers, the release said.

According to it, draff/spent wort is completely different from Dried Distillers Grain with Solubles (DDGS) or Wet Distillers Grain with Solubles (WDGS) inasmuch as the former arises in the pre-fermentation stage of the brewing process while the latter arises in the post-fermentation stage of the distillation process. The scrutiny of the documents revealed that during the period from July 2017 to June 2020, the taxpayer had cleared 12638115 kg of draff/spent without payment of GST of Rs 71,08,940, it said.

The release said that an ancillary aspect of evasion was also detected during the investigations that the taxpayers had not properly reversed the input tax credit availed on the goods and services which had been used by them for the manufacture of alcohol fit for human consumption on which no GST is leviable. The total amount liable to be paid by the taxpayers on this ground is expected to be Rs 1.16 crore approximately.

The taxpayers have paid Rs 65.17 lakhs on the spot. A substantial part of the outstanding GST liability is expected to be deposited by them after the arrangement of funds in the coming days. If the payment schedule is not adhered to, action for attachment of properties may be initiated by the Department to safeguard the revenue, the release added.

