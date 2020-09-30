Govt. says it continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP

New Delhi, September 30, 2020

With the beginning of the Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21, the Government has said that it has continued procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers as per its existing MSP schemes.

Based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 14.09 LMT of pulses and oilseeds for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana, an official press release said yesterday.

For the other States and Union Territories, approval will also be accorded on receipt of the proposal for Kharif pulses and Oilseeds and procurement of FAQ grade will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rate goes below its MSP during the notified harvesting period.

Up to September 28, the Government through its nodal agencies has procured 46.35 MT of moong having MSP value of Rs 33 lakh benefitting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The procurement of paddy during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from September 26 in Haryana and Punjab. Up to September 28, the paddy procurement of 3,164 MT in Haryana and 13,256 MT in Punjab totalling 16,420 MT having MSP value of Rs 31 crore at MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal has been done from 1,443 farmers. The procurement of paddy for the remaining States has just commenced from September 28.

The procurement of cotton for the season 2020-21 will commence from October 1 and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will start the purchase of FAQ grade cotton from then onwards, the release added.

