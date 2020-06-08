Govt rolls out facility of filing of NIL GST return through SMS

New Delhi, June 8, 2020

In a major move towards taxpayer facilitation, the government on Monday allowed filing of NIL GST monthly return in FORM GSTR-3B through SMS.

This would substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 22 lakh registered taxpayers who had to otherwise log into their account on the common portal and then file their returns every month.

With the facility of SMS getting activated, now taxpayers with NIL liability need not log on to the GST portal and may file their NIL returns through a SMS.

For this purpose, the functionality of filing Nil FORM GSTR-3B through SMS has been made available on the GSTIN portal with immediate effect.

The status of the returns so filed can be tracked on the GST portal by logging in to GSTIN account.

IANS