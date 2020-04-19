Govt. prohibits supply of non-essential items through e-commerce during lockdown

New Delhi, April 19, 2020

The Government today clarified that e-commerce companies supplying essential goods have been exempted from the nationwide lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Further, vehicles used by e-commerce companies, engaged in supply of only essential goods, would be allowed to ply with necessary permissions, an official press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

At the same time, the Government has made it clear that the supply of non-essential items through e-commerce during the lockdown is banned.

The restrictions were listed in the Consolidated Revised Guidelines issued by the MHA after the Government extended the lockdown, imposed initially for 21 days from March 25, by another 19 days till May 3.

"In line with the above provision of consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown restrictions, Government has prohibited supply of non-essential items through e-commerce under lockdown restrictions to fight COVID-19," the release added.

NNN