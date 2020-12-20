Gold imports decline 40% in Apr-Nov to $ 12.3 billion

New Delhi, December 21, 2020

India's gold imports declined by 40 per cent to nearly $ 12.3 billion during the April-November period as demand weakened amid the pandemic, as per Commerce Ministry's data.

During the same period of the last financial year, gold imports stood at nearly $ 20.6 billion.

However, imports of the yellow metal witnessed a 2.65 per cent growth last month, at over $ 3 billion, compared to $ 2.94 billion in November 2019.

Silver imports during April-November this fiscal plunged 65.68 per cent to $ 751.92 million, from nearly $ 2.2 billion during the year ago period.

In November 2020, silver worth only $9.30 million was imported, compared to $ 90.39 million in November 2019.

This decline in gold and silver imports has led to the narrowing of India's trade deficit.

IANS