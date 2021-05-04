Global Gene Corp, co-founded by IITians, announces GBP 59 million R&D investment in genomics in UK

London, May 4, 2021

Global Gene Corp, a genomics biotech pioneer co-founded by, among others, two alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, today announced a GBP 59 million R&D investment in genomics in the United Kingdom.

Winner of the $1million Roddenberry Prize for Science 2020, Global Gene Corp is a drug discovery platform operating at the convergence of genomics and machine learning.

"This pioneering platform is driven by one of the most diverse and deeply phenotyped genomic data-lake ever compiled. This extraordinary well of information incorporates almost 500,000 sequences. It also draws insights from one of the largest and deepest behavioural health longitudinal Real-World Data libraries consisting of over 50 million rows collected over 20 years," a press release from the company.

With support from Invest India, the official investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Government of India, and UK Department of International Trade, Global Gene Corp is currently executing the largest sequencing programme for populations of the Indian sub-continent with a view to gaining a better understanding of diseases and allelic architecture.

"This will solve the genomic data bias that is a critical barrier to achieving the full potential of genomics. Currently, 78% of the world’s genomic data is derived from European ancestry, whereas the populations of the Indian subcontinent contribute less than 2%.

"During the next five years, this investment of GBP 59 million will create 110 highly skilled jobs in the UK, mostly based in the R&D centre in Wellcome Genome Campus, Cambridge. The campus is the site of the Human Genome Project and also hosts Sanger Institute and EBI-EMBL," the release said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Global Gene Corp has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our healthcare sector and driving economic growth.”

Sumit Jamuar, Chairman & CEO of Global Gene Corp said, “It is our ambition to make an exponential leap into the healthcare of the future through genomics -- from discovering the next generation of drugs to precision medicine -- a task even more critical in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK is at the forefront of the genomics revolution with her Genome UK strategy. We are delighted to be investing in cutting-edge capabilities at the intersection of genomics and machine learning to achieve our vision. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from the leadership of both the UK and the Indian government."

Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India, said, ”We are delighted to support Global Gene Corp, a collaboration that truly exemplifies the best of the UK-India partnership. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ayushmaan Bharat and National Healthcare Mission, we truly believe that the genomic revolution will have an impact on the lives of billions. Global Gene Corp will make this revolution a reality."

NNN