Global cues push equity markets higher

Mumbai, July 2, 2020

Following Asian peers, the key indices of the Indian equity market made gains during the opening session of the day's trade on Thursday.

Accordingly, both the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the S&P BSE and the NSE Nifty50 opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,604 points and traded at 35,669.28 points, up by 254.83 points or 0.72 per cent on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 35,414.45 points.

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made gains during the opening session.

It traded at 10,511.70 points, up 81.65 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close.

IANS