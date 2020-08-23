Gadkari to launch 35 highway projects worth over Rs 9,400 crore in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone or inaugurate 35 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh on August 25.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Union Ministers Thavarchand Gehlot and Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministers of State Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Gen V K Singh(Rtd), an official press release said.

These projects carry a road length of 1,139 kilometres, involving a construction value of over Rs 9,400 crore, the release added.

