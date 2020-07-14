Gadkari launches economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana

New Delhi, July 14, 2020

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth about Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana today through a webcast.

The projects inaugurated include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore, the 70-km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

Foundation stones were laid for projects including the 227 km 6-lane access controlled greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore, the 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore, and the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Bypass costing Rs 928 crore.

The projects include 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore, the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said these projects will benefit people of Haryana in big way by providing smooth connectivity within the State, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister also said that these important projects will decongest big cities, reducing travel time. It will take about 2 hours to reach Delhi Airport from Chandigarh against 4 hours now. The projects will also save on time, fuels and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the State, he said.

The Government is committed to progress and prosperity of the country, and Rs 2 lakh crore worth of works will be completed in the first two years of this government. The Prime Minister has conceived Rs 100 lakh crore worth of infrastructure development towards the goal of achieving a five-trillion-dollar economy, he said.

Gadkari said people in the State should consider adopting crops for bio fuels, which have the capacity to improve their all-round life. This will ensure employment opportunities within the villages, which will also stop mass migration in search of employment. The Minister said the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Trans Haryana Economic Corridor and the Gurugram-Rewari-Ateli-Narnaul are the highways of a new emerging India, which will bring development in all corners of Haryana.

The function was presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd.) V K Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishnapal Gurjar, Rattan Lal Kataria, NHAI Chairman S S Sandhu, senior officers of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and officers from Haryana State Government participated in the virtual function.

Gadkari requested the Chief Minister to expedite land acquisition for National Highway Projects in the State. For this purpose, the issues may soon be discussed and sorted out with the Minister of State for RTH Gen. (Retd) VK Singh, he said.

The Minister also urged Khattar to join in the efforts for developing industrial clusters including MSMEs, smart cities and smart villages as also to develop Khadi and Village industries alongside the express way projects, particularly the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He assured the Chief Minister of all assistance in this regard. The Minister said his goal was for providing 5 crore jobs through MSMEs in the next 5 years and enhancing KVIC turnover manifold from the present level of Rs 88,000 crore per annum.

Khattar said these projects will have a positive impact on both the industry and the business in the State. He attributed the State’s development to its vast road network and transport facilities. During the past five years, 29406-kilometre-long roads were developed/improved in the State. Further, budget allocations have been made for construction of road overbridges and under-bridges at all railway crossings to prevent accidents.

NNN