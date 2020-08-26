Gadkari launches 45 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 11,427 crore

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 45 highway projects worth Rs 11,427 crore for the state of Madhya Pradesh through video conference on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan presided over the virtual function, attended by Union Ministers Thavarchand Gehlot and Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Gen (Dr) V K Singh (Retd), Ministers from the State, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

These projects carry a road length of 1,361 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 11,427 crore. The roads will ensure better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the State, an official press release said.

Movement of people and goods to and from the State of Madhya Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring States of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said, the NH length in the State was at 13,248 km today as compared to about 5,186 km in 2014. Development work of Rs 1,25,000 crore was underway in Madhya Pradesh. As much as 60 to 70% of the road works costing approximately Rs 30,000 have been completed. Several of these roads were vital for providing connectivity to the tourist spots and backward areas of the State. The Minister announced that by the year 2023, development works worth Rs 50,000 crore were targeted for completion.

Work has already started on the 1,260 km eight-lane access-controlled Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, of which 244 km 8-lane length will be built in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 8,214 crore. The work has already been awarded for the MP section of this Expressway, which will pass through Ramganj Mandi, Garoth, Jawra and Ratlam areas of Malwa region and Thandla (Jhabua).

A 173-km-long 4-lane road will be made to provide connectivity to the Malwa region from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This will pass through Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar to Garoth and the works will be awarded by December this year.

Gadkari asked the Chief Minister to quickly grant State Government permission for mining, as it has a direct bearing on the speed of Expressway construction. He also requested Chauhan to urgently distribute the land acquisition money to farmers, which the NHAI has already sent to the State government. He also asked for expediting forest clearance which the Chief Minister should review himself as unduly holding up clearance delays projects which is not in the public interest.

The Minister highlighted the role of MSME sector in improving the employment and economic scenario in Madhya Pradesh. About the recent expansion in the definition of MSME units, he exhorted Chauhan to utilise the opportunity and explore the export potential of handicrafts, handloom, etc which can employ a large number of people.

Gadkari also announced Rs 700 crore from Central Road Fund (CRF) for Madhya Pradesh to be utilised in the road sector. Inviting proposals from the State, he said Rs 350 crore worth of proposals may include the proposals from MPs of Madhya Pradesh for road work in their constituency.

Chauhan, assuring full cooperation from State machinery, requested Gadkari to take up three ambitious road projects of Madhya Pradesh – Narmada Expressway, Chambal Expressway (also called Atal Progressway) and the Ram Vangaman Path. He said he will soon submit detailed reports on these projects to the Centre.

