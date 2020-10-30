Gadkari distributes electric potter wheels to 100 potter families in Maharashtra

New Delhi, October 30, 2020

Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday distributed electric potter wheels through video conference to 100 potter families in Nanded and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra.

The potters were given a 10-day training under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The potters belong to 15 villages -- 10 in Nanded and 5 in Parbhani districts. The distribution of equipment will benefit at least 400 members of the community by increasing their productivity and income, an official press release said.

Gadkari said this was the first-of-its-kind initiative since independence to strengthen and improve the living of potters in the country.

“Empowering the marginalized potters’ community and reviving the dying art of pottery is the dream of the Prime Minister. With proper training and distribution of advanced equipment under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, the productivity and income of potters have increased manifold. The scheme will further be implemented in other remote areas of Maharashtra and other states," he said.

The Minister also interacted with some artisans who expressed happiness on receiving the government support. They said that, with the increase in production using electric potter wheel, they were now earning 3-4 times more than what they earned earlier.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, who joined through video-conference, said that more than 18,000 electric potter wheels have so far been distributed across the country benefiting nearly 80,000 people of the community.

He said the average income of potters under the scheme has gone up from nearly Rs 3,000 per month to nearly Rs 10,000 per month. “Empowering every potter in the country is the sole objective of the program and KVIC will spare no effort in achieving this goal,” he said.

