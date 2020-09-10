Gadkari approves Rs 971 crore Munger-Kahalgaon national highway in Bihar

New Delhi, September 10, 2020

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today approved a proposal to construct a 120 km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on national highway 80 in Bihar.

This will be a 2-lane road with paved shoulders, which will also be 4-lane wide at certain stretches.

Gadkari has directed officials to begin work on this road within the next three months. He also ordered the release of Rs 20 crore for immediate repair works on this section.

The Minister said it was an important commercial connectivity project in this area with around 25,000 vehicles per day. The Ministry decided to construct the new National Highway because of the difficulties faced by the people. With the completion of this road, commercial activities will be strengthened. This road will connect a bridge being constructed by the State government at Agvani Ghat of Sultanganj to Khagaria, which will increase the traffic of about 6000 vehicles on this road.

The road from Munger to Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Mirza Chauki of Jharkhand is the busiest route of Bihar. It serves as a lifeline for the stone supply sector which caters to Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal.

It is also a major route for carrying “fly ash” from NTPC Kahalgaon to Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Purnima and Kishanganj. It connects the famous Vikramshila University of Bhagalpur, besides being an important tourist route.

