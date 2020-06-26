Fuel price hike: Petrol crosses Rs 80/l in Delhi

New Delhi, June 26, 2020

Rise in fuel prices continued on Friday across the metros with petrol prices crossing Rs 80 per litre in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol was sold for Rs 80.13 a litre, 21 paise higher from Thursday's level.

In the other metros like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 86.91, Rs 83.37, Rs 81.82 per litre, respectively, higher than the previous price levels of Rs 86.70, Rs 83.18 and Rs 81.61 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, prices of diesel also increased on Friday for the 20th straight day. In Delhi, diesel was sold for Rs 80.19 a litre, higher by 17 paise from Rs 80.02 on Thursday.

Although prices have continued to rise, the quantum of fuel price hike has fallen for the last few days from a high of 60 paise per day to less than 20 paise a day.

If the price of petroleum products and crude continues its recent slide in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices can actually start falling soon.

Fuel prices have been increasing since June 7 when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days due to the lockdown.

IANS