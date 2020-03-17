First-ever Indore-Kishangarh flight commences under UDAN

New Delhi, March 17, 2020

The first-ever Indore-Kishangarh flight commenced today under the UDAN, the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Union Government,

The air service, undertaken by Star Air, will be operated thrice in a week from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) to Kishangarh (Ajmer, Rajasthan).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation awarded the Indore-Kishangarh route during the UDAN 3 bidding process to Star Air. With the commencement of this route, 268 routes have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme, an official press release said.

Under RCS-UDAN, Star Air is already operating direct flights from Belagavi to Indore and will now extend the same route till Rajasthan, “The land of Colours”. The approximate distance between Indore and Kishangarh is around 550 km. It takes more than 10 hours to reach Kishangarh from Indore by road.

However, with the commencement of flight operations on this route, people have the option to take the one-hour flight and travel at ease and visit the famous Nine Planets temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar Lake, Phool Mahal Palace, Roopangarh Fort, and so on.

Kishangarh is also known as the Marble City of India and is a big market of red chillies. Until now, there was no direct flight service available between Belagavi and Kishangarh, and it took more than 24 travel by bus or train. With the inauguration of this route, people can now travel between Belagavi and Kishangarh in just three hours.

