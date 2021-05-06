First consignment of non-Basmati rice exports to Vietnam flagged off from Paradip port

New Delhi, May 6, 2021

The first consignment of non-Basmati rice was flagged off on Monday from the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), Odisha to Vietnam.

This is the first time in the history of Paradip Port that non-Basmati rice was being exported.

Sarala Foods group, a member-exporter of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA) shipped 20 containers of rice on Tuesday followed by around 500 containers over the next three months from PICT to Vietnam.

“The rice exports through PICT would hugely boost India’s exports of non-basmati rice to South-East Asian countries while boosting the income of at least two lakh farmers from Odisha and adjoining states,” APDEA Chairman M Angamuthu said after the flagging-off ceremony.

General Manager SS Nayyar, APEDA Deputy General Manager Vinita Sudhanshu and Vinod Agrawal, Promoter-Founder of Sarala Foods group, were among those who attended the ceremony.

During the April-February period of 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike, an official press release said.

Non-Basmati rice exports were Rs 30,277 crore ($ 4086 million) during April-February, 2021 against Rs 13,030 crore ($ 1835 million) reported during April-February, 2020 period. This works out to a growth of 132 % in rupee terms and 122 % dollar terms.

Non-Basmati rice exports to African and Asian countries are undertaken from various ports of India such as Kakinada, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Mundra and Krishnapatnam. Paradip will soon emerge as one of the major rice-exporting ports of the country, Dr Angamuthu said.

“We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of the operational and health challenges posed by COVID19 while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted,” he added.

APEDA has promoted rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of the APEDA. It has representations from the rice industry, exporters, officials from APEDA, the Ministry of Commerce and directors of agriculture from major rice-producing states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

