What You Should Know Before Buying an Endowment Plan

What to know before buying an endowment plan

· The exclusions of the policy

Like any other life insurance policy, an endowment plan has some exclusions on its coverage as well. If the policyholder passes away in a manner specified under the ‘exclusions’ category, the beneficiaries may not receive the sum assured. For instance, any death due to substance or alcohol abuse, participation in risky or illegal activities, self-injury, and so on, is not covered by most policies. Thus, before you sign the policy document, read through the exclusions. It is advisable to opt for a life insurance policy that has fewer exclusions as that ensures you receive more comprehensive coverage.

· The options for premium payment

Endowment plans are accessible policies. Even if you are not able to save some amount for your policy on a monthly basis, you can opt for an endowment plan. For this feature, you must ensure that the insurer/plan you choose offers multiple premium payment options. You should be able to pay either on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. You can also opt for a single, lump-sum premium payment on your endowment policy.

· The right tenure for the plan

If you have sought a savings plan, then you must have some goal towards which you are saving the money. Before you go ahead with an endowment plan, figure out how far the goal is from the current year. Do you want to buy a car in the next 7 years? Or is sending your daughter abroad for higher education after 12 years your most important objective? Choose a policy tenure such that you receive the pay-out as the time duration for that goal comes near. This way, you are prepared to meet your financial objectives at the right time.

· The tax benefits you can enjoy

As per current tax laws (which are subject to terms and conditions and may change from time to time), the premiums of any life insurance policy are eligible for deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakhs, under Section 80C of the ITA, 1961. The maturity benefit amount is also tax-exempted to a certain extent, under Section 10 (10D).

When you are mindful of different aspects of any financial product, you make informed decisions. The points mentioned here can help you choose the right endowment plan for yourself and your family. Alongside, you must also use the life insurance calculator to check how you can reach the right balance between the coverage and the premium.