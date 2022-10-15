Tips To Calculate Home Loan Eligibility On Your Own

Steps to Calculate Eligibility for a Home Loan

Home loans are borrowed for a longer period compared to other loans. As there is a long-term commitment, it is best to know the eligibility criteria before applying for a loan. Calculating the eligibility beforehand makes the application process quicker.

You can calculate the eligibility for a home loan on your own with a few details.

● The first requirement is that the age should be between 18 and 60 years for salaried people and between 18 to 65 years of age for self-employed people.

● Make sure you have a good income flow.

● One must be salaried or self-employed to get the loan.

● You must not have high current monthly obligations.

If you are a working professional aged 25 with a monthly minimum income of ₹20,000 and a credit score of 750, you have a high chance of being eligible for a loan. The eligibility criteria, however, differs depending on the lender, so the manual calculation may not be accurate. The borrower’s application is analysed, and the loan is given after checking the credit profile.