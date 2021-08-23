Sitharaman sets Sep 15 deadline for Infosys to remove glitches in Income Tax e-filing portal

New Delhi, August 23, 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Infosys Managing Director & CEO Salil Parekh here today and told him that all the issues faced by taxpayers on the Income Tax e-filing portal, developed by the IT services major, would have to be resolved by September 15.

She told Parekh that all the problems in the current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the Infosys team by that date so that taxpayers and professionals could work on it seamlessly.

An official press release from the Ministry of Finance said Sitharaman conveyed to Parekh the deep disappointment and concerns of the Government and taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal, which was launched two and a half months ago. The launch itself was delayed, she noted.

The Minister sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers.

The Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal, the release said.

"The Finance Minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by 15th September, 2021 so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal.

"Mr. Parekh explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. Further, Mr. Parekh said that over 750 team members are working on this project and Mr. Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys, is personally overseeing this project. Mr. Parekh also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience to the taxpayers on the portal," the release added.

