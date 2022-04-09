Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 7,183.42 crore released to 14 States

New Delhi, April 9, 2022

The Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance on Thursday released the 1st monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 7,183.42 crore to 14 States.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23.

The recommended grant was to be released by the Department of Expenditure to the States in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

The States which have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

