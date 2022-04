Mumbai, April 8, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key lending rate during the first monetary policy review of FY23.

Besides, the growth-oriented accommodative stance was also retained.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.

It was widely expected that MPC would hold rates and the accommodative stance.

IANS