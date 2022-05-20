RBI approves transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to Central Government for FY 2021-22

Mumbai, May 20, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said its Board of Directors had approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2021-22.

The 596th meeting of the Central Board of the RBI also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent.

As per a framework, the RBI has to maintain a contingency risk buffer of 5.5-6.5 per cent of its balance sheet.

The meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments. The Board also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2021 – March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting, a press release from the RBI said.

