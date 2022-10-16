Modi dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts to the nation, says they will enhance ease of living for people

New Delhi, October 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across 75 districts to the nation via video conferencing and said it was a big step in the direction of greater ease of living for citizens.

"With such a banking set-up, the government aims to provide maximum services with minimum infrastructure and all of this will happen digitally without involving any paperwork," he said on the occasion.

“It will also simplify the banking procedure while providing a robust and secure banking system. People living in small towns and villages will find benefits like transferring money to availing loans. Digital Banking Units are another big step in that direction which is going on in the country to make the life of a common man of India easier,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the aim of the government is to empower the common citizen and make them powerful, and as a result, policies were made keeping in mind the last person and the entire government moving in the direction of their welfare.

The government was working simultaneously on two areas. These were in reforming, strengthening and making the banking system transparent besides financial inclusion, he said.

“We have given top priority to ensure that banking services reach the last mile. It was a huge change from the days when it was expected that the poor will go to the bank to a scenario when the banks were going to the doorstep of the poor.

“We not only removed the physical distance but most importantly, we removed the psychological distance. The highest priority was given to cover far-flung areas with banking,” he said.

Today, more than 99% of villages in India have a bank branch, banking outlet or a ‘Banking Mitra’ within a 5 km radius. “Extensive Post Office network too was harnessed via India Post Banks for providing the banking needs to the common citizens,” he said.

“Today the number of branches per one lakh adult citizens in India is more than countries like Germany, China and South Africa,” he added.

Despite initial misgivings in certain sections, he said, “the entire country is experiencing the power of Jan Dhan Bank accounts.”

These accounts enabled the government to provide insurance to the vulnerable at a very low premium. “This opened the way for loans for the poor without collateral and provided Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of the target beneficiaries.

"These accounts were the key modality for providing homes, toilets, gas subsidy, and benefits of schemes for farmers could be ensured seamlessly,” he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the global recognition for India’s digital banking infrastructure. “The IMF has praised India's digital banking infrastructure. The credit for this goes to the poor, farmers and labourers of India, who have adopted new technologies, and made it a part of their lives.

“UPI has opened up new possibilities for India. When financial partnerships are combined with digital partnerships, a whole new world of possibilities opens up. A huge example like the UPI is before us. India is proud of this as it is the first technology of its kind in the world.”

At present, 70 crore indigenous Rupay cards are in operation, a vast change from the days of foreign players and the elite nature of such products, he said.

“This combination of technology and economy is enhancing the dignity and affordability for the poor and empowering the middle class, while at the same time it is also eliminating the digital divide of the country,” he said.

He also praised the role of DBT in eliminating corruption and said that more than Rs 25 lakh crore has been transferred in various schemes via DBT.

“The whole world is appreciating DBT and the digital power of India. It is being seen as a global model. The World Bank has even gone so far as to say that India has become a leader in ensuring social security through digitization,” he added.

Modi said fintech was at the heart of India's policies and efforts. It was playing a key role in shaping the future. Digital banking units will further expand this capability. “If Jan Dhan accounts had laid the foundation of financial inclusion in the country, then Fintech would form the basis of a financial revolution,” he added.

Referring to the government’s announcement of the launch of a digital currency based on blockchain technology, Modi said “Be it digital currency in the coming days or digital transactions at present, apart from the economy, many important aspects are associated with them.”

He listed the savings, elimination of the hassle of physical currency and environmental benefits as key advantages. “Since paper and ink for currency printing were imported, by adopting a digital economy we will be contributing to a self-reliant India while also benefiting the environment by reducing the consumption of paper,” he added.

Banking today has gone beyond financial transactions and has also become a medium of ‘Good Governance’ and ‘Better Service Delivery. This system has given rise to immense possibilities for growth for the private sector and small-scale industries as well.

“There is hardly any area in India in which product and service delivery through technology is not creating a new startup ecosystem. The digital economy is a great strength of our economy, of our startup world, of Make in India and of self-reliant India,” he said.

“Today our small industries and MSMEs are also participating in government tenders through a system like GEM. They are getting new business opportunities. So far, orders worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been placed on GEM. Many more new opportunities will arise in this direction through digital banking units,” he added.

“The economy of any country is as progressive as its banking system is strong.” The country has shifted from the pre-2014 "phone banking" system to digital banking in the last eight years and, as a result, India's economy is moving forward with a continuum.

The phone banking system had led to unsafe transactions and made the banks unsafe and made the country's economy insecure by sowing the seeds of thousands of crores of scams.

“After bringing transparency in the identification of NPAs, lakhs of crores of rupees were brought back into the banking system. We recapitalized banks, took action against willful defaulters and reformed the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

Modi said the resolution of NPA-related issues was expedited with the help of IBC while promoting the use of technology and analytics for loans, for the creation of a transparent and scientific system.

“Decisions such as the merger of banks were victims of policy paralysis and the country took them up boldly. The results of these decisions are before us today,” he added.

A new self-driven mechanism is now being created for the banking system through new initiatives like digital banking units and innovative use of Fintech. There is as much autonomy for the consumers, there is also the same convenience and transparency for the banks, he said while asking the stakeholders to take the movement further.

The Prime Minister urged the small business owners from villages to completely move towards digital transactions. He also urged banks to connect 100 merchants with them for going totally digital for the benefit of the country. “I am sure, this initiative will take our banking system and economy to a stage which will be future-ready, and will have the capability to lead the global economy,” he added.

In her address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that, during the Amrit Kaal, the Scheduled Commercial Banks were establishing 75 Digital Banking units (DBUs) in 75 districts of the country.

Sitharaman, while participating in the launch via video conference from Washington DC, said the DBUs would enable people who do not have a personal computer, who do not have a laptop, or do not have even a smartphone, to be able to access banking services. They can do it digitally in a paperless mode. For those who are not even tech savvy, there is a mode where they can be facilitated to avail of these paperless services.

“The paperless operations will be available 24x7. Even cash deposit facilities or opening of a deposit of fixed deposit or recurring deposits, one can avail of all these services. Government's credit link schemes through the Jan Samarth portal will also be available for ordinary users, MSME and retail loan users can benefit from it,” she added.

"I urge all the representatives who are present here today to spend at least some time each day to promote literacy, financial literacy, and digital education for the bank customers and for all those business units which are small in your neighbourhood,” she added.

“Popularising digital banking is important, so the most important aspect is that it is going to be cost-effective for the consumer and it is going to be absolutely safe and secure for them to use it. These thoughts will have to be promoted by the bank agents, bank managers and all officials so that greater formalisation of the Indian economy can be achieved.”

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his address said, “This is a joint initiative of the Government, the RBI, the Indian Banks Association and the participating banks.

“In recent years, digital banking has emerged as a preferred channel for delivering banking services in the country. The Reserve Bank has been taking progressive measures to improve the availability of digital infrastructure for banking services. Following the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23 for setting up of 75 DBUs, the RBI issued the required guidelines after consulting the Indian Banks Association and other experts in the field,” he added.

"The commercial banks – both in the public and private sectors – have responded very positively to this initiative. The 75 DBUs have been set up in record six months’ time in 75 districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of our independence,” he said.

“The DBUs will act as an enabler in the digital ecosystem and improve customer experience by facilitating seamless banking transactions besides augmenting our efforts to promote financial inclusion by providing banking services in a paperless, efficient, safe and secure environment,” he said.

The specific financial services to be provided by the DBUs include, among other things, savings, credit, investment and insurance. On the credit delivery front, to start with, the DBUs will provide end-to-end digital processing of small ticket retail and MSME loans, starting from online applications to disbursals.

"The DBUs will also provide services related to certain identified government-sponsored schemes. The products and services in these Units will be provided in two modes, namely, self-service and assisted modes, with the self-service mode being available on a 24X7X365 basis. The banks are also free to engage the services of digital business facilitators and business correspondents to expand the footprint of the DBUs," he added.

NNN