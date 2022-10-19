Know Your Home Loan Eligibility? Calculate in an Instant!

Factors That Affect Home Loan Eligibility

1. Age Limit

When someone applies for a housing loan, this is the primary factor that lenders and financiers consider. Financial institutions typically try to keep the term of a housing loan to the primary applicant's age at retirement. This indicates that young professionals in their 20s and early 30s can easily obtain a loan term of up to 25 years. However, it can be difficult for older applicants, especially those over 50, to qualify for a longer tenure. Single applicants 70 years of age and older have frequently had home loans denied.

2. Income

Let's divide income into salaried, professional, and self-employed. Whatever category the applicant falls under, they must have a reliable source of income. In general, lending money is more favourable if the applicant is working.

● Salaried Individual: If employed by a government agency or a legally recognised private company, you fall under this category. Most financial institutions insist that the applicant must have worked for the current company for at least one year before applying. Almost all lenders require pay stubs, Form 16, bank statements, and an employer reference letter. Also needed are proofs from the co-applicant and the guarantor (if applicable).

● Professionals: For those who work independently, including doctors, dentists, architects, engineers, management consultants, chartered accountants, and other occupations, ITR documents and bank statements must be submitted.

● Self-Employed: If you run your own business or company or have additional sources of income, such as shares or rented properties? Then you fall into this category. You can apply for a home loan if you have bank statements and tax-related documents to support it.

3. Interest Rate

The eligibility for home financing is always inversely correlated with the interest rate. Eligibility will be lower if the rate is higher and vice versa.

4. Loan Term

Your eligibility will increase if you choose a longer term. The EMIs will also be lower and more manageable. The drawback to this, though, is that you'll end up paying more interest.

5. Outstanding Loan(s)

Indian financial institutions always advise keeping the EMI to Income Ratio between 50 and 60 percent. This is to open a window for potential future loans or, if any, to pay off current loans. Unpaid loans, however, may seriously affect your eligibility.

6. CIBIL Score Report

The first and largest credit information bureau in the nation, CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau India Limited), is used by financial institutions to evaluate your credit repayment history. They maintain thorough records of all information about your credit history and your interactions with creditors and lenders. A low score may significantly reduce your eligibility.