IT officials conduct 'surveys' at NewsClick, Newslaundry offices
Income Tax Office in DelhiIANS (File photo)
Finance

IT officials conduct 'surveys' at NewsClick, Newslaundry offices

IANS

New Delhi, September 10, 2021

Income Tax officials visited the offices of two news portals -- NewsClick and Newslaundry -- to conduct "surveys" on Friday.

Notably, the IT department clarified that these visits are being carried out to conduct "surveys" and not "raids".

People in the know of the developments said that the 'survey' operations are being conducted to verify certain tax payment details of these organisations.

IANS

Media
Income Tax
Surveys

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in