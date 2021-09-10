Finance
IT officials conduct 'surveys' at NewsClick, Newslaundry offices
New Delhi, September 10, 2021
Income Tax officials visited the offices of two news portals -- NewsClick and Newslaundry -- to conduct "surveys" on Friday.
Notably, the IT department clarified that these visits are being carried out to conduct "surveys" and not "raids".
People in the know of the developments said that the 'survey' operations are being conducted to verify certain tax payment details of these organisations.
IANS