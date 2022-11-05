India's forex reserves rise by $ 6.561 billion to $531.081 billion
Finance

India's forex reserves rise by $ 6.561 billion to $531.081 billion

NetIndian News Network

Mumbai, November 5, 2022

Reversing a two-week downtrend, India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 6.561 billion to $ 531.081 billion in the week ended October 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The country's forex reserves had dipped by $ 3.847 billion to $ 524.520 billion, a two-year-low, in the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had gone up by $ 5.772 billion to $ 470.847 billion during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves went up by $ 556 million to 37.762 billion while its special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $ 185 million to $17.625 billion during the week.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $ 48 million to $ 4.847 billion, the bulletin added.

NNN

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Foreign Exchange Reserves
Forex Reserves

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in