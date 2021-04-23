- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Finance
India's forex reserves rise by $ 1.193 billion to $ 582.406 billion
Mumbai, April 23, 2021
Maintaining an uptrend for the second consecutive week, India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 1.193 billion to $ 582.406 billion during the week ended April 16, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here today.
The country's forex reserves had soared by $ 4.344 billion to $ 581.213 billion during the previous week.
In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had gone up by $ 1.130 billion to $ 540.585 billion during the week.
Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves increased by $ 34 million to $ 35.354 billion, while its special drawing rights went up by $ 6 million to $ 1.498 billion.
The country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $ 23 million to $ 4.969 billion, the bulletin added.
NNN