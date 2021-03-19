India's forex reserves go up by $ 1.739 billion to $ 582.037 billion

Mumbai, March 19, 2021

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 1.739 billion to $ 582.037 billion during the week ended March 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here today.

The country's forex reserves had dipped by $ 4.255 billion to $ 580.299 billion during the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had gone up by $ 1.409 billion to $ 541.022 billion during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves increased by $ 336 to $ 34.551 billion, while its special drawing rights went down by $ 4 million to $ 1.501 billion.

The country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced by $ 2 million to $ 4.963 billion, the bulletin added.

