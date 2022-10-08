India's forex reserves fall by $ 4.854 billion to $ 532.664 billion
Finance

India's forex reserves fall by $ 4.854 billion to $ 532.664 billion

NetIndian News Network

Mumbai, October 8, 2022

Maintaining a downtrend for the ninth consecutive week, India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 4.854 billion to $ 532.664 billion during the week ended September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here on Friday.

The country's forex reserves had plunged by $ 8.134 billion to $ 537.518 billion during the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had dipped by $ 4.406 billion to $ 472.807 billion during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves went down by $ 281 million to $ 37.605 billion while its special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $ 167 million to $ 17.427 billion during the week.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $ 4.826 billion during the week, the bulletin added.

NNN

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Foreign Exchange Reserves
Forex Reserves

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in