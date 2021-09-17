India's forex reserves fall by $ 1.340 billion to $ 641.113 billion

Mumbai, September 17, 2021

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 1.340 billion to $ 641.113 billion during the week ended September 10, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said here today.

The country's forex reserves had surged by $ 8.895 billion to a new high of $ 642.453 billion during the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had gone down by $ 934 million to $ 578.879 million during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves dipped by $ 413 million to $ 37.669 billion, while its special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $ 1 million to $ 19.438 billion.

The country's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $ 5 million to $ 5.127 billion, the bulletin added.

NNN