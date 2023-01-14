India's forex reserves drop by $ 1.268 billion to $ 561.583 billion
Finance

India's forex reserves drop by $ 1.268 billion to $ 561.583 billion

NetIndian News Network

Mumbai, January 14, 2023

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.268 billion to $561.583 billion during the week ended January 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The country's forex reserves had, reversing a two-week downtrend, risen by $ 44 million to $ 562.851 billion during the previous week.

In its weekly statistical supplement, the central bank said that foreign currency assets, which constitute a major chunk of the foreign exchange reserves, had gone down by $ 1.747 billion to $ 496.441 billion during the week.

Foreign currency assets expressed in US dollar terms include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

According to the bulletin, the country’s gold reserves went up by $ 461 million to $ 41.784 billion while its special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $ 35 million to $ 18.217 billion during the week.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $ 18 million to $ 5.141 billion, the bulletin added.

NNN

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Foreign Exchange Reserves
Forex Reserves

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in