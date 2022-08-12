Income Tax Department seizes unaccounted cash worth Rs 56 crore in raids on two firms in Maharashtra

New Delhi, August 12, 2022

The Income Tax Department has said that it has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 56 crore and bullion and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore during raids conducted on two major business groups engaged in the manuacturing of steel TMT bars in Maharashtra.

The search operation covered more than 30 premises spread over Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik and Mumbai, an official press release said.

"During the course of the search operation, several incriminating evidences have been found and seized," it said.

"The initial analysis of seized evidences of both the groups has revealed that they were engaged in large-scale tax evasion, resorting to inflation of expenditure through bogus purchases from several entities. These entities have also been found to be involved in GST frauds. Evidence has also been found of excess stock of raw materials, not recorded in the books of account, exceeding Rs. 120 crore," the release said.

"Examination of evidences in one of the groups further reveals that it has indulged in layering its unaccounted income through bogus unsecured loans and share premium, obtained from Kolkata-based shell companies," it said.

The release said the search teams had also detected large number of lockers of both the groups, opened in the names of employees of the companies, which were maintained with a co-operative bank.

"During the search operation, more than 30 bank lockers, including several lockers in the co-operative bank, were searched. Huge unaccounted cash and gold jewellery has been found and seized from these lockers.

"Furthermore, substantial amount of unaccounted cash has been seized from a secret room located on the farm house belonging to one of the groups.

"So far, the search operation has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs. 56 crore, and bullion and jewellery worth Rs. 14 crore," the release said, adding that further investigations were in progress.

NNN