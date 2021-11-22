How to Cater to a Business Emergency Without Running into a Debt?

Mumbai, November 22, 2021

Every business runs into emergencies at some point. It includes capital shortage, mispricing the products and services, underestimating start-up costs and low profit. It is difficult to manage these issues without financial stability. So, the key to a successful business is a lot beyond the number of customers visiting your store for purchase. You have to ensure a good grip on your finances as well. It will help cater to unforeseen situations. It also helps to pay employees and cover expenses that are the backbone of your business.

The good news is that there are ample ways to cater to sudden adversity. You do not have to run into debt or burn your pockets. These are safe, effective and relevant. Take a look.

Personal Loan

It helps to meet diverse financial needs including business emergencies. The bank experts help to disburse an urgent loan quickly. It makes sure you do not have to face delays in your business proceedings. You can borrow up to Rs 40 lakhs and make upto 40%-part payment according to your convenience. The rates and charges are transparent and cost-friendly. A paperless personal loan online application further helps to speed up the process. So, you can rely on this simple financial tool to protect your business on rainy days.

Fixed Deposit

Besides emergency loans, liquidating a portion of your FD is a good idea. This can be done in exchange for a minimal fee. The top banks offer excellent customer service to help you with the process of closing the FD. No further interest will be provided if you encash before tenure of 1 year from opening the account. You do not lose on any other front. The money can be used to cater to all kinds of business needs.

The bank does not monitor the usage of the funds. You will have the breathing space to fix the issues, get new customers and come back stronger.

Friends and Family

The best banks are less likely to fail you on getting loans. But just in case you are unable to qualify or face a delay, consider borrowing from your acquaintances. You can pay back later when your business is back on track generating better revenue.

Emergency Funds

This is a simple decision that can help you be prepared in advance. It can ensure you do not run out of cash and lose out on a major business opportunity or customers. Having sufficient funds can also save you from lawsuits, if any. Put aside a specific amount every month to ensure a consistent cash reserve. You can start by opening a savings account besides fetching quick loans. Work with a leading bank that offers up to Rs 6 lakh purchase limit and Rs 2 lakh daily ATM withdrawal. They will also offer a paperless opening process with video KYC making the process all the quicker and more hassle-free.

A personal loan online is one of the best ways to protect your business during adversities. Tie up with a reputed and reliable bank to ensure minimum hassle for loan approval.

(Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

