How to apply for a SBI Credit Card?

Mumbai, April 27, 2022

The State Bank of India (SBI) is a multinational public sector bank that has its headquarters in Mumbai. Its history can be traced back to the 1800s, which is when the Bank of Calcutta was founded. In 1921, the Bank of Calcutta, the Bank of Madras, and the Bank of Bombay were all merged to form the Imperial Bank of India, which was then nationalized and renamed as the State Bank of India in 1955.

Today, the SBI has evolved to keep pace with modern needs and solutions and offers a wide range of products and services. Among these are SBI credit cards.

About SBI Credit Cards

The State Bank of India offers a wide range of credit cards such as lifestyle cards, rewards cards, travel and fuel cards, shopping cards and even business credit cards. If you are keen on getting an SBI credit card, apply online for the card of your choice today and get your card easily. You can earn attractive offers when you apply for an SBI credit card online, and you can even track the status of your application online now.

The credit cards offered by the State Bank of India offer attractive benefits and come with lucrative reward programs. Depending on your needs and requirements at the moment, you can apply for the card that best fits your purpose.

Features and Benefits

Each SBI credit comes with its own set of exclusive benefits and features. Apart from their distinct advantages, there are some beneficial features that are common to all SBI credit cards. Take a look at these features below.

Option To Enjoy Lower Interest Rates You can transfer the outstanding balances on your other credit cards to an SBI credit card at lower rates of interest.

Contactless Payments SBI credit cards make it easy for you to pay for your purchases instantly, in an easy, safe and contactless manner with just a tap on your smartphone.

Insurance Benefits You also earn insurance benefits on several SBI credit cards. More specifically, you can choose from three types of insurance covers that will protect you from the financial impact of health issues, theft or loss of your card and other contingencies.

Easy Utility Bill Payments SBI credit cards also allow you to pay your utility bills easily and in a hassle-free manner. Features like Auto Pay and Fast Pay are highly useful here.

Top SBI Credit Cards

Here’s a closer look at the top 3 SBI credit cards you can apply for this year. These include the SimplyCLICK SBI Credit Card, the SimplySAVE SBI Credit Card and the SBI PRIME Credit Card.

SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card

Annual fee of Rs. 499

Renewal fee of Rs. 499

Offers log-in gifts and rewards for online shopping

Annual fee reversed if you spend Rs. 1 lakh in the previous year

SimplySAVE SBI Credit Card

Annual fee of Rs. 499

Renewal fee of Rs. 499

Offers spend based reversal and fuel surcharge waiver

Annual fee reversed if you spend Rs. 1 lakh in the previous year

SBI PRIME Credit Card

Annual fee of Rs. 2,999

Renewal fee of Rs. 2,999

Offers welcome gifts worth Rs. 3,000 and Club Vistara memberships

Enjoy annual birthday benefits and lounge access

How to apply for a SBI Credit Card and Track Your Application Status?

You can easily apply for a SBI credit card on the bank’s website using the following steps:

Visit the credit card section on the SBI website. Enter your personal details such as your title, name, email ID, city and mobile number. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number you submitted. Enter the OTP. Check the box to agree that you have read, understood and consented to the declaration as provided. Then, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button to proceed.

Once you have made your application online, you can also track the application status on the bank’s website. Here’s what you need to do:

Enter the application or reference number. Then, click on the ‘Track’ button to proceed.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

NNN