Gujarat, UP, Uttarakhand complete Ease of Doing Business reforms

New Delhi, February 18, 2021

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on completion of Ease of Doing Business reforms, have been granted permission for additional borrowing of Rs 9,905 crore, the Ministry of Finance said.

With the addition of these three, the number of states completing the “Ease of Doing Business” (EoDB) reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure has increased to 15.

On receipt of the recommendation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these three States to raise additional financial resources of Rs 9,905 crore through Open Market Borrowings, an official press release said.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had also reported completion of this reform, which was confirmed by DPIIT.

On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 15 States have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs. 38,088 crore.

The Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the EoDB will enable faster future growth of the state economy. The Union Government had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to states that undertake the reforms to facilitate Ease of Doing Business.

The reforms stipulated in this category are Completion of the first assessment of ‘District Level Business Reform Action Plan’; Elimination of the requirements of renewal of registration certificates/ approvals/ licences obtained by businesses under various Acts; Implementation of computerized central random inspection system under the Acts wherein allocation of inspectors is done centrally, the same inspector is not assigned to the same unit in subsequent years, prior inspection notice is provided to the business owner, and the inspection report is uploaded within 48 hours of the inspection.

Given the resources required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government had, on May 17, 2020, enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2% of their GSDP. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States.

The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified were Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of Doing Business reform, Urban Local Body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

Till now, 18 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform-linked borrowing permissions. Out of these, 13 have implemented the one nation one ration card system, 15 ease of doing business reforms, 6 local body reforms and 2 power sector reforms. Total reform-linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs 86,417 crore, the release added.

