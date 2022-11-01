Gross GST revenue collections touch ₹1,51,718 crore in October 2022

New Delhi, November 1, 2022

The gross Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of October 2022 is ₹ 1,51,718 crore, which is the second highest till date.

The amount includes Central GST of ₹ 26,039 crore, State GST of ₹ 33,396 crore, Integrated GST of ₹ 81,778 crore (including ₹ 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess of ₹ 10,505 crore (including ₹ 825 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹ 37,626 crore to CGST and ₹ 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement, a press release from the Ministry of Finance said.

In addition, Centre has also settled ₹ 22,000 crore on adhoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States.

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular as well as ad hoc settlements in the month of October 2022 is ₹74,665 crore for CGST and ₹ 77,279 crore for the SGST.

The release said the revenue for October 2022 is second highest monthly collection, next only to the collection in April 2022 and it is for the second time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.50 lakh crore.

October also saw the second highest collection from domestic transactions, next only to April 2022.

This is the ninth month and for eight months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹ 1.4 lakh crore mark.

During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022, the release added.

