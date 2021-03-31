Govt. extends till June 30 the last date for intimation of Aadhaar number and linking it with PAN

New Delhi, March 31, 2021

The Government today extended the time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number and linking it with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) by three months till June 30, 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with this, certain other time limits specified under the various tax and Benami laws have also been extended, a press release from the Ministry of Finance said.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain time limits specified under the various tax and Benami laws have been extended by the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020 and subsequent notifications issued under this Act," the release said.

"The extended last date for intimating Aadhaar number under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) for the purposes of linking Aadhaar with PAN is 31st March, 2021. Representations have been received from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021.

"The said notification also extended time-limits for issue of notice under section 148 of the Act, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and processing of equalisation levy statements to 30th April, 2021," the release added.

NNN