Govt exempts anti-viral drug Remdesivir from customs duty

New Delhi, April 21, 2021

The Government has exempted Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug currently being used to treat COVID-19 patients, from the whole of customs duty leviable on it.

A notification issued by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, said the import duty exemption would apply to Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients; beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in manufacture of Remdesivir, subject to the condition that the importer follows the procedure set out in the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty) Rules, 2017; and injection Remdesivir.

"This notification shall remain in force upto and inclusive of the 31st October, 2021," it added.

NNN