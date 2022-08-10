Centre releases two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore

New Delhi, August 10, 2022

The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 1,16,665.75 crore on August 10 as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 58,332.86 crore.

"This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," a press release from the Ministry of Finance said.

