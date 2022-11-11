Ministry of Finance
Centre releases two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 1,16,665 crore

New Delhi, November 11, 2022

The Union Government released on Thursday two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 1,16,665 crore, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 58,333 crore.

"This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," the Ministry of Finance said.

