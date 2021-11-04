Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore as GST compensation to States/UTs

New Delhi, November 4, 2021

The Centre on Wednesday released Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to States and Union Territories (UTs).

The total amount of compensation released to the States and UTs so far, including this amount, during the year 2021-22 is Rs 60,000 crores, an official press release said.

As per the decision of the GST Council, a back-to-back loan of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has already been released in place of a shortfall in the release of GST compensation during the current financial year.

