CBIC sets up helpdesk for handholding trade, industry and individuals

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up a dedicated helpdesk to handle queries related to COVID-related Imports and handhold the trade, industry and individuals for expeditious customs clearance.

The Government was committed to ensuring seamless and quick customs clearance of COVID related imports so that it reaches the users/beneficiaries in time, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

Queries and requests were being received by the Department from various quarters. These relate to the availability of duty exemption benefits, clearance procedures and registration requirements from various ministries. The cell was created to streamline this process and cater to all the queries and grievances of the trade.

To handhold the trade relating to clearances, an online form has been created to seek details in a structured format and redress the grievances, at the earliest. For general queries, users can send email to icegatehelpdesk@icegate.gov.in or call up toll-free number 1800-3010-1000.

The requests received at the helpdesk will be closely monitored for early resolution, the release said.

Further, to resolve the grievances at the local level, zonal level nodal officers have also been nominated.

Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs will be the nodal officer in the CBIC for appropriate resolution of grievances and expeditious clearances of goods, relating to COVID-related equipment and raw materials, especially oxygen and oxygen-related equipment.

In case of non-resolution of grievances through the helpdesk or zonal officers, the matter could be escalated by way of a self-explanatory SMS or Whatsapp on his mobile number 9810619628 or email: masaldan.gaurav@nic.in, the release added.

