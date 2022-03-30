Cabinet approves release of an additional instalment of DA, DR due from January 1, 2022

New Delhi, March 30, 2022

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval today for the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2022.

This represents an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise, official press release said.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, it said.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,544.50 crore per annum, the release said.

This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners, the release added.

