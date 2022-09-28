Cabinet approves 4% hike in DA for Central Government employees and DR for pensioners

New Delhi, September 28, 2022

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at the rate of 4% to Central Government employees and pensioners, respectively, due from July 1.

This is based on the percentage increase in the 12-monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022, an official press release said.

"The Central Government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, respectively, w.e.f. 01.07.2022," it said.

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of DA to Central Government employees are estimated at Rs. 6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs. 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs. 6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs. 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

The combined impart on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs. 12,852.56 crore per annum; and Rs. 8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023), the release added.

