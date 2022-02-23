Budget gives roadmap for achieving saturation of development schemes' benefits, says Modi

New Delhi, February 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Union Budget for 2022-23 has given a clear roadmap for achieving the goal of saturation of government development schemes benefits.

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of Union Budget on rural development, Modi said, “The Budget has made essential allocations for every scheme like PM Awas Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, connectivity of North-East, broadband in villages. Similarly, the Vibrant Village programme, announced in the Budget is very important for the border villages.”

This is the second webinar in the series. Concerned Union Ministers, representatives of the state governments and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas as the inspiration behind all the policies and actions of the government. “Our pledges for the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal will be realized only with the efforts of everyone and everyone will be able to make that effort only when every individual, section and region gets the full benefit of development,” he said.

Modi said the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) will ensure saturation of basic amenities in the North-East region. Similarly, Svamitva Scheme is helping in properly demarcating residences and land in villages as more than 40 lakh property cards have been issued. With measures like Unique land identification PIN, the dependence of rural people on the revenue officials will decrease, he said.

He asked the state governments to work with a timeline for linking land records and demarcation solutions with modern technology. “For achieving 100% coverage in different schemes, we will have to focus on the new technology so that projects get completed with speed and quality is not compromised,” he added.

Talking about the target of 4 crore water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he appealed to every state government to be very vigilant about the quality of the pipelines and water that is proposed to be provided. “One of the key features of this scheme is that there should be a sense of ownership at the village level and ‘water governance’ is strengthened. Keeping all this in mind, we have to take tap water to every household by 2024,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that rural digital connectivity is no longer a mere aspiration but has become a necessity. “Broadband will not only provide facilities in the villages but also create a big pool of skilled youth,” he said. Broadband will expand the service sector to increase capabilities. He also emphasized the need for awareness regarding the proper use of the broadband capabilities where the work is already completed.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of woman's power as the foundation of the rural economy. “Financial inclusion has ensured better participation of women in the financial decisions of the families. There is a need to push this participation of women further through self-help groups,” he added.

He suggested that it would be helpful if all agencies responsible for rural issues sit together at regular intervals to ensure synergy and coordination. “More than the availability of money, it is the presence of siloes and lack of convergence that is the problem,” he said.

There could be innovative ways such as making the border villages venue of various competitions, retired government officials benefitting their villages with their administrative experience. Deciding on a day as the birthday of the village and celebrating it with a spirit of solving the problems of the village will strengthen the attachment of the people with their village and will enrich the rural life. Measures like Krishi Vigyan Kendras selecting few farmers for natural farming, villages deciding about removing mal-nutrition and dropout rates will lead to much better outcomes, he added.

