Bharat BillPay to offer recurring payments facility to farmers across India in collaboration with FAARMS

Mumbai, April 29, 2022

Bharat BillPay, a one-stop platform for facilitating recurring payments across categories, has collaborated with FAARMS to enable the recurring payments facility for farmers across India.

Through the FAARMS app, farmers can easily access a complete spectrum of products and services that include seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, animal feed, and more products delivered right at their doorstep, a press release from NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said.

"This collaboration will help to create a marketplace for the farmers across India wherein they can purchase products as well as manage various recurring payments like electricity, loan repayments, water bills, etc. on the same app," the release said.

"In its continuous endeavour to support the Government of India and RBI’s vision for a cash-lite economy, Bharat BillPay has continuously strived to collaborate with new partners and facilitate digital inclusion by making recurring payments easy for the end-users. With this collaboration, Bharat BillPay will help in hand-holding, enabling, and driving each Indian household towards a seamless digital journey," it said.

Currently, Bharat BillPay offers recurring payment services to customers across categories such as electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water & municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, subscription fees, mobile prepaid recharges, and many others.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NBBL, said, “We are glad to collaborate with FAARMS to make life easier, safer, and effortless for every Indian household through Bharat BillPay. This partnership is a step towards bringing farmers into the mainstream digital payments ecosystem and bridging the financial inclusion gap for the last mile of the country. We look forward to collaborating with many new players to create a network effect and provide a convenient, uniform, and assured transaction experience to farmers and many such households across India.”

Taranbir Singh, CEO and co-founder of FAARMS, said, "We have been working on ground in spreading digital payment literacy among the farming community. We believe Bharat BillPay will revolutionize the way bills have been traditionally paid in India. The collaboration with the Government of India to integrate Bharat BillPay into the FAARMS app will give direct access to rural India to pay all their bills anytime anywhere instantly. This is a life-altering moment and we are glad to be the catalyst here."

Alok Duggal, COO and co-founder of FAARMS says, "We have a deep reach in the remotest of villages in northern & central India and have been successful in gaining the trust of the farming community in the last 2 years. This helped us become one of the first agri-startup to tie up with, for connecting brands with the rural community".

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

