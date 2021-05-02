1st instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore for State Disaster Response Fund released in advance

New Delhi, May 2, 2021

The first instalment of Rs 8873.6 crore as the Central Share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2021-22 was released to all the states as a special dispensation, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

The Department of Expenditure released the funds at the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official press release said. Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

The amount has also been released without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the States in the previous financial year. Up to 50% of the amount released, amounting to Rs 4436.8 crore, can be used by the States for COVID-19 containment measures.

The funds from SDRF may be used by the States for various measures related to containment of COVID-19 including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals, ventilators, air purifiers, strengthening ambulance services, COVID-19 hospitals, COVID Care Centres, consumables, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment, testing laboratories, testing kits, containment zones, and so on, the release added.

