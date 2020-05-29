FDI inflows rise 18% to $73 bn in FY20: Goyal

New Delhi, May 29, 2020

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that total FDI into India grew at 18 per cent in 2019-20 to reach $73 billion.

Last year, India had received FDI worth around $62 billion.

"In another strong vote of confidence in Make in India, total FDI into India grew at 18% in 2019-20 to reach $73 Bn. Total FDI has doubled from 13-14 when it was only $36 Bn. This long term investment will spur job creation," Goyal said on Twitter.

The total FDI inflows in India have progressively increased in the last couple of years.

IANS