FASTag made mandatory for availing all discounts on the National Highways Fee Plazas

New Delhi, August 26, 2020

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions on Toll Fee Plazas.

Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, will be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle, an official press release said.

A Gazette notification no. 534 E dated August 24, 2020, to amend the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 has been issued.

This part of the efforts to promote the use of digital payments on Fee Plazas. The fee payable towards such discounts will be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or onboard unit (transponder) or any other such device only.

The amendments to the Rules would enable a discount on the return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass.

For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary, the release said.

The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if the return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle, it added.

