FACT starts movement of fertilizers through coastal shipping

The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, has started using coastal shipping as a new mode of transport for the movement of fertilizers to the east and the west coast of the country.

Kishor Rungta, CMD, FACT and Dr Beena, IAS, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust jointly flagged off the movement of the first batch of containers with 560 MT Ammonium Sulphate, in a function held at FACT Udyogamandal Complex at Eloor in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday.

The ship “SSL Visakhapatnam” is expected to sail with this load today from Cochin Port.

A total of 20 containers of ammonium sulphate will be dispatched to Haldia Port for distribution to farmers in West Bengal.

FACT is getting active support of Cochin Port Trust in this endeavour. Fertilizers moved through coastal shipping will be carried further through rail to reach the required destination, an official press release said.

A K Mehera, Deputy Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, Vipin R Menoth, Traffic Manager, Gautam Gupta, Advisor to CPT and Anil Raghavan, Chief General Manager (Marketing) of FACT were also present on this occasion.

They said shipping of fertilizers through sea route shall ease the pressure on movement of fertilizers by rail and road to a great extent, especially during the tough time of COVID- 19 pandemic. Coastal shipping shall also help to ensure regular supplies to farmers in coastal states, the release added.

