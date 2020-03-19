Export of ventilators, certain type of masks banned

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

The Central Government on Thursday banned the export of surgical, disposable masks and ventilators due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Export of textiles used in manufacture of masks and overalls have also been banned.

"The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable (2/3 ply) masks only and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only falling under the ITCHS codes specified against each has been prohibited, with immediate effect," said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification on Thursday.

IANS